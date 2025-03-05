Top Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 4th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Expedia Group, Marriott International, and Hilton Worldwide are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares of companies that manage or own hotels and other lodging facilities. They represent an investment in the hospitality industry and their performance is often influenced by factors such as tourism trends, economic conditions, and travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $41.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4,904.88. The company had a trading volume of 223,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,977. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,896.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4,631.73.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 22,718,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,019,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.05. 1,542,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.45. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,382. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day moving average is $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.99. 884,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.85 and its 200-day moving average is $242.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $193.86 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

