Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – March 4th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, and manufacture technologies and products leveraging materials and processes at the nanoscale. These stocks offer exposure to a diverse range of industries—from healthcare to electronics—as companies apply nanotechnology to create innovative solutions and drive growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.13 and its 200-day moving average is $165.22. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. 14,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,586. NVE has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 2,301,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,598. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

