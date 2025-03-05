Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Cut by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,565,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,700,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,691,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

TT stock opened at $342.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $279.00 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

