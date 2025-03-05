TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

