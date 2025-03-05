TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

Several research firms recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$8.22 and a 1 year high of C$21.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 3,602 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.84, for a total value of C$67,861.68. Insiders sold a total of 93,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

