Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,305 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $41.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

