Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 401,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

