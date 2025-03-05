Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

