Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance
JAVA stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Active Value ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.