Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JAVA stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.