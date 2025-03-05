True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.4 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

