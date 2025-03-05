True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.4 days.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
