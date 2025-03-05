Trulieve Cannabis (TSE:TRU) Upgraded at Cormark

Trulieve Cannabis (TSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets raised Trulieve Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Wes Getman purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$66,702.35.

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.