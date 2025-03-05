UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $46.18 Average PT from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 4,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 1,665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 348,520 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. UDR has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

