Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider John Richard Pinion Sells 14,439 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) insider John Richard Pinion sold 14,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $607,881.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,948.60. The trade was a 11.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

RARE opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

