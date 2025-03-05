US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,877.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,883.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,981.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

