US Bancorp DE Buys 110,680 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

