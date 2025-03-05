US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $8,244,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $2,860,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

