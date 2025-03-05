US Bancorp DE Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

