US Bancorp DE Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Amcor worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,222 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Amcor by 39,411.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,811,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 2,804,484 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,342,000 after buying an additional 2,775,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,190,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,348,000 after buying an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Amcor by 94.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,940,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after buying an additional 1,430,545 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

