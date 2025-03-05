Value Stocks To Watch Now – March 3rd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be undervalued relative to their fundamental financial metrics, such as earnings, dividends, and book value. Investors in value stocks believe that the market has overreacted to negative news or short-term issues, offering a buying opportunity that may lead to long-term gains when the stock’s price eventually reflects its true worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $48.79. 77,978,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,570,047. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $33.39. 82,010,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,284,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 97,782,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,828,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $507.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,670. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $518.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,993,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,302. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.33. The company has a market capitalization of $726.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

