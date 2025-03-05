Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

