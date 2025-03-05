Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 816.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,306,000 after purchasing an additional 313,398 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74,175 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.