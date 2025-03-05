Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$110.93 and last traded at C$111.74. 131,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 72,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.27.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.35.

