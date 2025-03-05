Vantage Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS IDV opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

