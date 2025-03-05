Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $638,000 Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

