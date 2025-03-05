Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

