Vantage Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,068,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,364 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,025,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 792,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.