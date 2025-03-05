Vantage Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after acquiring an additional 340,749 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 423,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,779 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,858,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.