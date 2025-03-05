Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,314 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after buying an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,586,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

