Vasta Platform (VSTA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $250.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

