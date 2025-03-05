VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 444,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,149.0 days.
VAT Group Trading Up 1.3 %
VTTGF opened at $386.80 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $351.65 and a 52-week high of $572.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.03 and a 200-day moving average of $435.76.
VAT Group Company Profile
