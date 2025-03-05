Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. StockNews.com upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,792,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,748,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 531,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,216,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after acquiring an additional 371,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

