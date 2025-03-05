Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 334 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of WEX worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 206.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of WEX by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of WEX by 47.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $146.03 and a one year high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.