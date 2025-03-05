Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $643.69 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $653.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $596.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

