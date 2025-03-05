Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,901 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

