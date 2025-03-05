Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 866 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.