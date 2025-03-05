Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

