Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 226,069,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 90,997,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £652,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

