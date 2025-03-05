Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 226,069,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 90,997,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a market cap of £652,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

