Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,635.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after buying an additional 306,558 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JAMF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jamf

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.