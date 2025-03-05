Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 15,800 FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 5,651.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 342,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 564,566 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,755,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,903 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIP stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $615.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

