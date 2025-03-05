Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 210.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 2.8 %

APAM opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

