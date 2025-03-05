Versor Investments LP Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 272,815 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 201,700 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 476,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 96,630 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,608.11. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

EZCORP Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

