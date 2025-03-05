Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

