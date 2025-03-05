Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 565,137 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of SBA Communications worth $363,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14,529.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,610 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SBA Communications by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 241,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

