Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 506,491 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.93% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $423,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 67,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KNX opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

