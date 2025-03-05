Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $257.14 Million Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959,375 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 26.75% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $257,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.1892 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

