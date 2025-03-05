Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $295.75 Million Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4,456.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Smurfit Westrock worth $295,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,244,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,848,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SW stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.73%.

SW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

In related news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

