Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $330.63 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of Performance Food Group worth $330,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

