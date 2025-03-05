Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,107,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,859,000 after acquiring an additional 592,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,370,000 after buying an additional 149,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.88, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,850.00%.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

