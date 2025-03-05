Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Waterdrop to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $684.05 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.